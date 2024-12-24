Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion at Turkiye Armament Factory

An explosion at a Turkiye armament factory in Balikesir led to 12 fatalities and 4 injuries. The incident occurred at the capsule production facility, causing building collapse. An investigation is underway.

Updated: 24-12-2024 13:25 IST
  Country:
  • Turkey

An explosion at an armament factory in northwest Turkiye has resulted in the unfortunate deaths of at least 12 individuals, with four others sustaining injuries on Tuesday morning.

The explosion took place in the factory's capsule production facility located in the province of Balikesir, as reported by the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu confirmed that the explosion caused the collapse of the building responsible for capsule production, while surrounding structures suffered minor damage. An investigation has been launched to uncover the cause of the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

