New Guidelines to Combat Pesky Calls Announced

The Consumer Affairs Ministry has announced the upcoming release of new guidelines aimed at curbing unsolicited commercial communications, commonly known as pesky calls. Scheduled for rollout next month, these guidelines promise to offer a unified approach in collaboration with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

According to Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, the draft guidelines have been developed through extensive collaboration with stakeholders. The new rules will be synchronized with Trai’s forthcoming regulations to ensure cohesive enforcement across the sector.

The initiative, which emerged from a joint committee of Indian regulators led by Trai, underscores a commitment to fortify existing frameworks to better protect consumer interests against the backdrop of rising consumer complaints about unsolicited calls.

(With inputs from agencies.)