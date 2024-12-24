Left Menu

New Guidelines to Combat Pesky Calls Announced

The Consumer Affairs Ministry is set to release new guidelines next month to address unsolicited commercial communications. The draft guidelines, developed with stakeholder input, will align with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's forthcoming regulations. This initiative aims to protect consumers from persistent telecom disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:51 IST
New Guidelines to Combat Pesky Calls Announced
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Consumer Affairs Ministry has announced the upcoming release of new guidelines aimed at curbing unsolicited commercial communications, commonly known as pesky calls. Scheduled for rollout next month, these guidelines promise to offer a unified approach in collaboration with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

According to Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, the draft guidelines have been developed through extensive collaboration with stakeholders. The new rules will be synchronized with Trai’s forthcoming regulations to ensure cohesive enforcement across the sector.

The initiative, which emerged from a joint committee of Indian regulators led by Trai, underscores a commitment to fortify existing frameworks to better protect consumer interests against the backdrop of rising consumer complaints about unsolicited calls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024