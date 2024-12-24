Repeat Offender Commits Heinous Crime: Justice Sought

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man has been accused of raping a 70-year-old woman in Bharuch district, Gujarat, while out on bail for a similar crime against the same victim. The police disclosed this information on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Shailesh Rathod, allegedly committed the crime on December 15 and December 22 in the victim's hut at a farm, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police PL Chaudhary. Rathod reportedly threatened the elderly woman with severe repercussions if she reported the assault.

Following the victim's report, an FIR was lodged at Amod Police Station. Police efforts, including the involvement of the crime branch and Special Operations Group, have been intensified to apprehend Rathod. This troubling case arrives shortly after the tragic rape and subsequent death of an 11-year-old girl in the same district.

(With inputs from agencies.)