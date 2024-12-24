Left Menu

Repeat Offender Commits Heinous Crime: Justice Sought

A 35-year-old man, Shailesh Rathod, allegedly raped a 70-year-old woman in Bharuch district, Gujarat, while out on bail for a previous assault on her. An FIR was filed, and police efforts are underway. This case follows another incident involving an 11-year-old migrant worker's daughter who was raped and later died.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bharuch | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:07 IST
Repeat Offender Commits Heinous Crime: Justice Sought
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man has been accused of raping a 70-year-old woman in Bharuch district, Gujarat, while out on bail for a similar crime against the same victim. The police disclosed this information on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Shailesh Rathod, allegedly committed the crime on December 15 and December 22 in the victim's hut at a farm, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police PL Chaudhary. Rathod reportedly threatened the elderly woman with severe repercussions if she reported the assault.

Following the victim's report, an FIR was lodged at Amod Police Station. Police efforts, including the involvement of the crime branch and Special Operations Group, have been intensified to apprehend Rathod. This troubling case arrives shortly after the tragic rape and subsequent death of an 11-year-old girl in the same district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024