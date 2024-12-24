Left Menu

Temple-Mosque Disputes Ignite Diverse Opinions Among UP Seers

In Uttar Pradesh, seers have expressed varying opinions on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments regarding temple-mosque disputes. Some advocate reclaiming temples, while others call for constitutional solutions. Amidst these discussions, legal frameworks and the significance of democratic dialogue remain crucial, highlighting the sensitivity of religious issues in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj/Ayodhya | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh, seers hold mixed reactions to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on the revival of temple-mosque disputes in the state.

Some support the reclamation of temples, asserting that such matters should be approached within the constitutional framework.

Bhagwat's statements have sparked a broader conversation about the potential rise of new 'Hindu leaders' seizing religious controversies to gain influence.

Mahant Satyendra Das of Ayodhya's Ram temple urged decisive action to recover historical temple sites, citing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts as appropriate.

Conversely, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, national secretary-general of the All India Sant Samiti, supported Bhagwat's emphasis on national unity and cautioned against further internal strife.

Saraswati pointed out that legal processes, including Supreme Court hearings on the Places of Worship Act, are key to addressing the disputes, urging patience during these proceedings.

The discourse highlights the broader democratic context, with divergent views expressed by religious figures like Swami Rambhadracharya, who asserted the autonomy of seers.

Upcoming events, such as the Maha Kumbh, are seen as opportunities for meaningful dialogue, fostering understanding and consensus among religious communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

