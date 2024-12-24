Temple-Mosque Disputes Ignite Diverse Opinions Among UP Seers

In Uttar Pradesh, seers hold mixed reactions to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on the revival of temple-mosque disputes in the state.

Some support the reclamation of temples, asserting that such matters should be approached within the constitutional framework.

Bhagwat's statements have sparked a broader conversation about the potential rise of new 'Hindu leaders' seizing religious controversies to gain influence.

Mahant Satyendra Das of Ayodhya's Ram temple urged decisive action to recover historical temple sites, citing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts as appropriate.

Conversely, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, national secretary-general of the All India Sant Samiti, supported Bhagwat's emphasis on national unity and cautioned against further internal strife.

Saraswati pointed out that legal processes, including Supreme Court hearings on the Places of Worship Act, are key to addressing the disputes, urging patience during these proceedings.

The discourse highlights the broader democratic context, with divergent views expressed by religious figures like Swami Rambhadracharya, who asserted the autonomy of seers.

Upcoming events, such as the Maha Kumbh, are seen as opportunities for meaningful dialogue, fostering understanding and consensus among religious communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)