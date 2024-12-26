FSB Foils Assassination Plots: Unveiled Bombs and Recruited Spies
The Russian FSB claims to have thwarted assassination attempts on high-ranking officers by Ukrainian intelligence involving bombs disguised as common items. The schemes included a bomb on an electric scooter killing Lieutenant General Kirillov and plans involving disguised bombs to target other top officials.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced it had thwarted several assassination attempts plotted by Ukrainian intelligence to target high-ranking officers in Moscow. The plots involved bombs disguised as everyday items, such as power banks and document folders, aiming to target the families of military officers.
One high-profile assassination on December 17 was confirmed by a Ukrainian source, involving the killing of Lieutenant General Kirillov in Moscow. The attack utilized a bomb attached to an electric scooter, further heightening tensions. Russia labeled this event a terrorist attack by Kyiv and pledged retaliation.
The FSB, continuing its legacy from the Soviet-era KGB, revealed arrests of four Russian citizens who were reportedly recruited by Ukrainian intelligence. The service detailed various methods of attack preparation, including an attempt to attach a disguised bomb to a vehicle belonging to a defense ministry official.
(With inputs from agencies.)
