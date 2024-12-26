FSB Foils Assassination Plots: Unveiled Bombs and Recruited Spies

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced it had thwarted several assassination attempts plotted by Ukrainian intelligence to target high-ranking officers in Moscow. The plots involved bombs disguised as everyday items, such as power banks and document folders, aiming to target the families of military officers.

One high-profile assassination on December 17 was confirmed by a Ukrainian source, involving the killing of Lieutenant General Kirillov in Moscow. The attack utilized a bomb attached to an electric scooter, further heightening tensions. Russia labeled this event a terrorist attack by Kyiv and pledged retaliation.

The FSB, continuing its legacy from the Soviet-era KGB, revealed arrests of four Russian citizens who were reportedly recruited by Ukrainian intelligence. The service detailed various methods of attack preparation, including an attempt to attach a disguised bomb to a vehicle belonging to a defense ministry official.

(With inputs from agencies.)