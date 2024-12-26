Legal Challenge: Advocating for Accessible Uber Rides
Advocate Rahul Bajaj, who is visually impaired, filed a petition against Uber for allegedly discriminatory practices. The Delhi High Court asked the Centre and Uber to respond to claims of inadequate disability training among drivers. The case highlights ongoing accessibility challenges in ride-hailing services.
26-12-2024
The Delhi High Court has called upon the Centre and Uber to respond to allegations of discrimination by a visually-impaired lawyer when using the Uber app.
Justice Sanjeev Narula issued a notice after advocate Rahul Bajaj claimed discriminatory treatment while booking rides, raising concerns over the company's sensitisation policies.
The petitioner highlighted incidents of unaccommodating behavior from Uber drivers, suggesting a lack of adequate training regarding the rights of individuals with disabilities.
