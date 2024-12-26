Left Menu

Legal Challenge: Advocating for Accessible Uber Rides

Advocate Rahul Bajaj, who is visually impaired, filed a petition against Uber for allegedly discriminatory practices. The Delhi High Court asked the Centre and Uber to respond to claims of inadequate disability training among drivers. The case highlights ongoing accessibility challenges in ride-hailing services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:04 IST
Legal Challenge: Advocating for Accessible Uber Rides
discrimination
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has called upon the Centre and Uber to respond to allegations of discrimination by a visually-impaired lawyer when using the Uber app.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued a notice after advocate Rahul Bajaj claimed discriminatory treatment while booking rides, raising concerns over the company's sensitisation policies.

The petitioner highlighted incidents of unaccommodating behavior from Uber drivers, suggesting a lack of adequate training regarding the rights of individuals with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024