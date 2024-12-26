Legal Challenge: Advocating for Accessible Uber Rides

The Delhi High Court has called upon the Centre and Uber to respond to allegations of discrimination by a visually-impaired lawyer when using the Uber app.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued a notice after advocate Rahul Bajaj claimed discriminatory treatment while booking rides, raising concerns over the company's sensitisation policies.

The petitioner highlighted incidents of unaccommodating behavior from Uber drivers, suggesting a lack of adequate training regarding the rights of individuals with disabilities.

