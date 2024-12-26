Masked Assailants Unleash Havoc in Lakha Singh Khedi

Tragedy unfolded in Lakha Singh Khedi on Thursday when two men were fatally shot, and another was injured by armed attackers.

The victims were ambushed by four to five masked gunmen on motorcycles as they exited a local gym. Police confirmed the incident was caught on CCTV, offering crucial evidence for the investigation.

Authorities have yet to determine the motive behind this violent attack, leaving the community on edge as the search for the assailants continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)