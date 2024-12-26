Left Menu

Masked Assailants Unleash Havoc in Lakha Singh Khedi

In Lakha Singh Khedi, two men were killed and another injured when masked gunmen opened fire as the victims exited a gym. The attackers, arriving on motorcycles, fled after the shooting. The incident was recorded on CCTV, and police have begun an investigation, though motives remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yamunanagar | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:01 IST
Masked Assailants Unleash Havoc in Lakha Singh Khedi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy unfolded in Lakha Singh Khedi on Thursday when two men were fatally shot, and another was injured by armed attackers.

The victims were ambushed by four to five masked gunmen on motorcycles as they exited a local gym. Police confirmed the incident was caught on CCTV, offering crucial evidence for the investigation.

Authorities have yet to determine the motive behind this violent attack, leaving the community on edge as the search for the assailants continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024