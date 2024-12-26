Left Menu

Israel's Strategic Strikes: Tensions Escalate in Yemen

Israel launched attacks on Yemen targeting Houthi sites including Sanaa Airport. During the incident, WHO leader Tedros Adhanom was present, though unharmed. Israel's actions, in response to Houthi retaliation, underscore increasing regional tensions. The strikes have drawn international attention and are set for debate at the U.N. Security Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Israel struck several positions in Yemen on Thursday, targeting areas affiliated with the Houthi movement. Notably, the Sanaa International Airport was among the locations hit, leading to the deaths of three people, as reported by Houthi media.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was at the airport when it came under fire. He reported that a crew member on his flight sustained injuries. Israeli forces confirmed strikes on military sites including ports on Yemen's west coast, alongside power stations.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged continued military efforts against Iranian influences in the region, citing the attacks as necessary to thwart Iranian tactics supporting the Houthis. The international community remains on edge, with the U.N. Security Council preparing to address these developments imminently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

