Fraudulent Excise Department Jobs Exposed in Thane

Thane police have initiated legal proceedings after the discovery of a forged letter, purportedly from a government official, facilitating fraudulent job placements in the excise department.

The deceptive document, featuring the seal of a senior Excise Department official, was sent to Thane Civil Hospital, instructing medical examinations for two candidates ostensibly selected for department positions. These candidates were subsequently appointed as Excise sub-inspectors in Murbad and Shahapur.

A complaint unveiled the forgery, leading the State Excise Superintendent to file a case of cheating and forgery at Wagle Estate police station. Authorities are intensively investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)