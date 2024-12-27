Fraudulent Excise Department Jobs Exposed in Thane
A case has been registered by Thane police after a fraudulent letter, bearing a government official's name, was used to secure jobs in the excise department. The forgery directed medical examinations for candidates who were then illegally appointed as Excise sub-inspectors. Investigations are ongoing.
Thane police have initiated legal proceedings after the discovery of a forged letter, purportedly from a government official, facilitating fraudulent job placements in the excise department.
The deceptive document, featuring the seal of a senior Excise Department official, was sent to Thane Civil Hospital, instructing medical examinations for two candidates ostensibly selected for department positions. These candidates were subsequently appointed as Excise sub-inspectors in Murbad and Shahapur.
A complaint unveiled the forgery, leading the State Excise Superintendent to file a case of cheating and forgery at Wagle Estate police station. Authorities are intensively investigating the matter.
