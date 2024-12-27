Cyber Fraudsters Caught: Odisha Police Crack Multi-Crore Scam

In a breakthrough operation, the Odisha Police have successfully apprehended two individuals from Rajasthan accused of defrauding a Rourkela resident of a whopping Rs 23 lakh through cyber transactions.

The alleged fraudsters, hailing from Jaipur and Jodhpur, were nabbed following a complaint by Arun Kumar Mandal, who raised the alarm after being swindled in the online scam.

SP Nitesh Wadhwani revealed that the arrests are part of a larger investigation into an organized gang operating both nationally and internationally. The police continue to probe further into the extensive network to bring more perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)