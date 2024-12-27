Left Menu

Cyber Fraudsters Caught: Odisha Police Crack Multi-Crore Scam

Odisha Police arrested two individuals from Rajasthan, accused of defrauding Rourkela's Arun Kumar Mandal of Rs 23 lakh via online transactions. Initial investigations suggest a larger organized gang, with operations spanning India and internationally. Further investigation is ongoing, as police crack down on this elaborate scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:43 IST
Cyber Fraudsters Caught: Odisha Police Crack Multi-Crore Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a breakthrough operation, the Odisha Police have successfully apprehended two individuals from Rajasthan accused of defrauding a Rourkela resident of a whopping Rs 23 lakh through cyber transactions.

The alleged fraudsters, hailing from Jaipur and Jodhpur, were nabbed following a complaint by Arun Kumar Mandal, who raised the alarm after being swindled in the online scam.

SP Nitesh Wadhwani revealed that the arrests are part of a larger investigation into an organized gang operating both nationally and internationally. The police continue to probe further into the extensive network to bring more perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024