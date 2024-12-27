Cyber Fraudsters Caught: Odisha Police Crack Multi-Crore Scam
Odisha Police arrested two individuals from Rajasthan, accused of defrauding Rourkela's Arun Kumar Mandal of Rs 23 lakh via online transactions. Initial investigations suggest a larger organized gang, with operations spanning India and internationally. Further investigation is ongoing, as police crack down on this elaborate scam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:43 IST
- Country:
- India
In a breakthrough operation, the Odisha Police have successfully apprehended two individuals from Rajasthan accused of defrauding a Rourkela resident of a whopping Rs 23 lakh through cyber transactions.
The alleged fraudsters, hailing from Jaipur and Jodhpur, were nabbed following a complaint by Arun Kumar Mandal, who raised the alarm after being swindled in the online scam.
SP Nitesh Wadhwani revealed that the arrests are part of a larger investigation into an organized gang operating both nationally and internationally. The police continue to probe further into the extensive network to bring more perpetrators to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Police
- arrest
- fraud
- Rourkela
- scam
- Rajasthan
- online scam
- organized gang
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan's Celebration of Paralympic Triumphs: A Run for Progress
Tragic Borewell Incident in Rajasthan: Aryan's Unfortunate Demise
Vedanta's Shiksha Sambal: A Rs 36 Crore Boost to Rajasthan's Education
India's Battle Against APP Scams: A Growing Digital Threat
Digital Arrest Scam: The Unraveling of a Cyber Crime Syndicate