Mexico's New App: A Lifeline for Migrants Facing Detention

Mexico is launching a new cellphone app designed to assist migrants who might face detention by U.S. immigration authorities, according to Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Mexico's secretary of foreign affairs. The app aims to send alert notifications to chosen relatives and local consulates if detention seems imminent.

This move comes as a preemptive measure against potential mass deportations pledged by President-elect Donald Trump. Already undergoing small-scale testing, the app has shown promising results, functioning effectively as a panic button for migrants.

In addition to app development, Mexico has increased consular staff and legal aid support to assist the estimated 11.5 million migrants in the U.S., including 4.8 million without proper documents. A 24-hour call center is also operational to address migrants' inquiries.

