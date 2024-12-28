Left Menu

Global Tensions Surge: Political and Military Shifts in Focus

Recent world news highlights escalating conflicts and political upheavals: North Korean troops in Russia face heavy losses; NATO intensifies Baltic Sea defenses after cable sabotage; high-profile flights amid Syrian tensions; Israeli military actions in Gaza; South Korean political turmoil; Russia's nuclear testing warnings; sanctions and legal disputes across various nations.

Updated: 28-12-2024 05:22 IST
Tensions have escalated globally as conflicts and political dynamics shift. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reports North Korean troops stationed in Russia are suffering severe losses, with insufficient protection provided by Russian forces. NATO increases Baltic Sea patrols following suspected undersea cable sabotage, while Estonia launches a naval operation.

In Syria, tension rises as Rifaat al-Assad, accused of war crimes, travels from Beirut to Dubai. Meanwhile, political upheaval grips South Korea; acting President Han Duck-soo is impeached amid deepening chaos. In Canada, opposition leaders seek to unseat Prime Minister Justin Trudeau through a motion of non-confidence.

The U.S. sanctions Georgian ex-Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, accusing him of undermining democracy. In other developments, an engineer pleads not guilty to charges involving Iran-linked technology, while Russia warns the U.S. against nuclear testing. Amidst these, tragedy strikes as an Azerbaijani plane crashes in Kazakhstan.

