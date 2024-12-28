Crisis Mounts as Farmer Leader's Hunger Strike Continues Unabated
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal is on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border since November 26, demanding minimum support price laws and farm loan waivers. As his health deteriorates, CPI(M) urges the government to engage in talks with farmers to resolve their issues.
Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader, continues his indefinite hunger strike, demanding the central government provide a legal guarantee for minimum support price and waive farm loans. His condition escalates as he remains steadfast at the Khanauri border since November 26.
The CPI(M) has voiced serious concerns about Dallewal's health, urging the central government to address the farmers' longstanding demands. The Supreme Court has granted the Punjab government until December 31 to convince Dallewal to receive medical attention.
Amid growing unrest among farmers nationally, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau is pushing for immediate negotiations with all farmer organizations. Officials stress that the government's inaction is exacerbating the crisis, calling for advocacy of the kisan movement's legal aspirations.
