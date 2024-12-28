Left Menu

Turkey, U.S. Vow Joint Efforts on Syrian Transition

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed collaboration with Syria's new administration to ensure a smooth transition. Turkey opposes Kurdish YPG presence in Syria, while Blinken emphasizes a political process that supports human rights and inclusive governance. They address prevention of terrorism threats to regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:36 IST
Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, focusing on coordinating efforts with Syria's new administration to facilitate a seamless transition period. The Turkish ministry released this information.

During a phone call, Fidan conveyed to Blinken that Ankara would not permit the Kurdish YPG militia to establish a foothold in Syria. Meanwhile, Blinken highlighted the importance of supporting a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process, aiming to ensure human rights and a government that is both inclusive and representative, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department.

In addition, Blinken and Fidan addressed strategies to prevent terrorism from jeopardizing the safety of Turkey and Syria, as noted in the statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

