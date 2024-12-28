Turkey, U.S. Vow Joint Efforts on Syrian Transition

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, focusing on coordinating efforts with Syria's new administration to facilitate a seamless transition period. The Turkish ministry released this information.

During a phone call, Fidan conveyed to Blinken that Ankara would not permit the Kurdish YPG militia to establish a foothold in Syria. Meanwhile, Blinken highlighted the importance of supporting a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process, aiming to ensure human rights and a government that is both inclusive and representative, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department.

In addition, Blinken and Fidan addressed strategies to prevent terrorism from jeopardizing the safety of Turkey and Syria, as noted in the statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)