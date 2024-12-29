Mikheil Kavelashvili, a known hardline critic of Western ideologies, was sworn in as Georgia's president on Sunday, a move that has heightened even further the existing political unrest in the region. Georgia's decision to halt European Union application discussions has triggered significant public outcry and major protests.

The political crisis has placed Georgia in a precarious position on the world stage. Residents and opposition groups view the decision to freeze EU talks as a step back from the country's aspirations for integration with European political structures.

Analysts speculate that Kavelashvili's presidency may pivot Georgia away from the West, emphasizing its role within the geopolitical dynamics of the South Caucasus. Critics are calling for a reassessment of this approach amid growing domestic unrest.

