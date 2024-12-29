Left Menu

Georgia's New President Sparks Political Turmoil

Mikheil Kavelashvili, a vocal critic of Western policies, assumed the presidency of Georgia as the nation faces a political crisis. The government's suspension of European Union application talks has ignited widespread protests in the South Caucasus country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 29-12-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 13:09 IST
Georgia's New President Sparks Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Mikheil Kavelashvili, a known hardline critic of Western ideologies, was sworn in as Georgia's president on Sunday, a move that has heightened even further the existing political unrest in the region. Georgia's decision to halt European Union application discussions has triggered significant public outcry and major protests.

The political crisis has placed Georgia in a precarious position on the world stage. Residents and opposition groups view the decision to freeze EU talks as a step back from the country's aspirations for integration with European political structures.

Analysts speculate that Kavelashvili's presidency may pivot Georgia away from the West, emphasizing its role within the geopolitical dynamics of the South Caucasus. Critics are calling for a reassessment of this approach amid growing domestic unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024