K Vijayanand Appointed New Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has made a significant administrative shift by appointing K Vijayanand as the new chief secretary of the state. This comes as the current chief secretary, Neerabh Kumar Prasad, is set to retire at the end of this year on December 31.

The official order for Vijayanand's appointment was issued late Sunday night. Vijayanand, who has been serving as the special chief secretary for the Energy Department, is a seasoned IAS officer belonging to the 1992 batch. His previous roles include chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Ltd (AP GENCO) since 2022 and a brief tenure as the chairman and managing director of APTRANSCO in 2023.

Vijayanand's involvement in the state's administration began in 1993 as an assistant collector in the former Adilabad district of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, highlighting a career marked by diverse and critical roles in government service.

