Left Menu

K Vijayanand Appointed New Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed K Vijayanand as the new chief secretary, succeeding Neerabh Kumar Prasad who will retire on December 31. Vijayanand, a 1992 batch IAS officer, previously served as chairman of AP GENCO and managing director of APTRANSCO among other positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 30-12-2024 09:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 09:14 IST
K Vijayanand Appointed New Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has made a significant administrative shift by appointing K Vijayanand as the new chief secretary of the state. This comes as the current chief secretary, Neerabh Kumar Prasad, is set to retire at the end of this year on December 31.

The official order for Vijayanand's appointment was issued late Sunday night. Vijayanand, who has been serving as the special chief secretary for the Energy Department, is a seasoned IAS officer belonging to the 1992 batch. His previous roles include chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Ltd (AP GENCO) since 2022 and a brief tenure as the chairman and managing director of APTRANSCO in 2023.

Vijayanand's involvement in the state's administration began in 1993 as an assistant collector in the former Adilabad district of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, highlighting a career marked by diverse and critical roles in government service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024