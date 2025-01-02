Judge Orders Overhaul of District Court Washrooms for Better Hygiene

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to improve the state of washrooms in district courts, stressing the need for consistent hygiene standards. This order follows a concerning report on the condition of female washrooms, revealing neglect and inadequate infrastructure.

Justice Sanjeev Narula has instructed the principal district and sessions judges to review and act on the report's findings, while also demanding accountability from the bar associations in maintaining the washrooms within their blocks.

The public works department has been tasked with addressing water supply and sanitation staff shortages. These measures are vital for ensuring all court washrooms—male, female, and differently-abled—are kept to a hygienic standard, according to the court's ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)