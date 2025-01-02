Judge Orders Overhaul of District Court Washrooms for Better Hygiene
The Delhi High Court has mandated a revamp of washrooms in district courts to meet hygiene standards. This follows a report highlighting the dire state of female washrooms, lack of sanitation staff, and infrastructural issues. The court demands immediate action to ensure uniform hygiene across all facilities.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to improve the state of washrooms in district courts, stressing the need for consistent hygiene standards. This order follows a concerning report on the condition of female washrooms, revealing neglect and inadequate infrastructure.
Justice Sanjeev Narula has instructed the principal district and sessions judges to review and act on the report's findings, while also demanding accountability from the bar associations in maintaining the washrooms within their blocks.
The public works department has been tasked with addressing water supply and sanitation staff shortages. These measures are vital for ensuring all court washrooms—male, female, and differently-abled—are kept to a hygienic standard, according to the court's ruling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar's Infrastructure Revolution: Paving the Path to Progress
Tourism Seeks Infrastructure Boost: A Push for Recognition
Punjab & Sind Bank Raises Rs 3,000 Crore with Inaugural Infrastructure Bonds
Controversy Erupts Over Health Infrastructure Debate
JSW Infrastructure Targets Major Capacity Expansion by 2030