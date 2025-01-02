Legal Showdown: Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Battle

The special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur resumed its hearing on Thursday regarding the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, the beleaguered Leader of Opposition. Next steps in the case, including cross-examination, are scheduled for January 10, according to statements from legal representatives.

The legal tussle traces back to the 2018 Karnataka elections when Gandhi allegedly made derogatory remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This triggered a complaint from Vijay Mishra, a BJP politician, who claimed the comments were offensive and invoked deep personal affront.

Gandhi's appearances in court have been sporadic, resulting in a warrant issued in December 2023. After multiple delays, Gandhi entered a not guilty plea, dismissing the case as a politically motivated attack. As procedural hearings continue, both legal teams are gearing up for an intensified face-off in the courtroom.

