Storm at the Gate: South Korea's Presidential Crisis Unfolds

In an unprecedented move, authorities attempted to execute an arrest warrant on impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol last Friday. Despite intense protests outside his residence, police stood firm, prepared to take action for Yoon's alleged involvement in an insurrection related to his martial law proclamation on December 3.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) led a joint team of investigators to Yoon's compound at dawn. However, the Presidential Security Service's response to prevent access added tension, as did protests by supporters chanting for Yoon's protection and intervention by Donald Trump upon his U.S. inauguration.

Yoon's martial law order was swiftly overturned by lawmakers, igniting a political upheaval. His impeachment process is concurrently under review by the Constitutional Court. Although surrounded by legal and political challenges, Yoon remains defiant, questioning the arrest warrant's legality and asserting political adversaries' alleged sympathies with North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)