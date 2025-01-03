Unprecedented Political Turmoil: South Korea's Quake over Yoon's Arrest Warrant

On Friday, authorities attempted to execute an arrest warrant for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, facing a multitude of protesters who pledged to prevent his arrest. Yoon Suk Yeol is under criminal investigation for his Dec. 3 martial law attempt – a move that has shocked the nation.

This attempt marks the first time a sitting South Korean president faces arrest. A joint team of investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, police, and prosecutors has been involved. As reported by Reuters, they arrived at Yoon's residence around 7 a.m. while public unrest intensified outside.

Protesters, loyal to Yoon, gathered in large numbers, chanting slogans in his defense and demanding the arrest of the CIO chief instead. With the arrest warrant viable until Jan. 6, the current situation remains tense as investigators deliberate their next steps. Yoon's dramatic bid to declare martial law and ensuing impeachment has catalyzed the political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)