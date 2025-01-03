Unprecedented Political Turmoil: South Korea's Quake over Yoon's Arrest Warrant
Authorities attempted to execute an arrest warrant for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, amid protests. Yoon, under investigation for insurrection following a martial law attempt, faces major legal challenges. His arrest would be unprecedented for a sitting president in South Korea.
On Friday, authorities attempted to execute an arrest warrant for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, facing a multitude of protesters who pledged to prevent his arrest. Yoon Suk Yeol is under criminal investigation for his Dec. 3 martial law attempt – a move that has shocked the nation.
This attempt marks the first time a sitting South Korean president faces arrest. A joint team of investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, police, and prosecutors has been involved. As reported by Reuters, they arrived at Yoon's residence around 7 a.m. while public unrest intensified outside.
Protesters, loyal to Yoon, gathered in large numbers, chanting slogans in his defense and demanding the arrest of the CIO chief instead. With the arrest warrant viable until Jan. 6, the current situation remains tense as investigators deliberate their next steps. Yoon's dramatic bid to declare martial law and ensuing impeachment has catalyzed the political crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests Intensify in Parliament Over Ambedkar Remarks
South Korea's Political Tumult: Martial Law, Impeachment, and Unfolding Investigations
Parliament Protests Escalate as Claims of Physical Altercation Arise
Parliament Uproar: Protests Erupt Over Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar
Protests Erupt Over Union Minister's Remarks on Ambedkar