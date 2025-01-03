Formula-E Race Controversy: K T Rama Rao in Spotlight

The Telangana Police Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned former minister and BRS leader K T Rama Rao to appear for questioning on January 6. The summons are related to a case involving alleged payment irregularities connected to the Formula-E race scheduled for February 2023 in Hyderabad.

Last month, the ACB filed a case against Rao, also known as KTR, over allegations of unauthorized payments made during the previous government. The controversy involves transactions in foreign currency, potentially breaching regulatory norms.

The Telangana High Court has provided temporary protection from arrest to Rao while a petition to annul the FIR is under consideration. The case implicates him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC sections related to criminal misconduct, potentially harming the state to the extent of Rs 55 crore.

