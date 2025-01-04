Left Menu

Tragedy in Shakarpur: Teen Fatally Stabbed Outside School

A 14-year-old student was allegedly stabbed to death outside a school in Shakarpur, east Delhi. The incident occurred after a dispute escalated. Police have detained seven suspects and are investigating the motives. The victim's body is preserved for post-mortem, and a case has been registered.

Updated: 04-01-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:21 IST
A 14-year-old student tragically lost his life after being stabbed outside a school in Shakarpur, east Delhi, as confirmed by local police on Saturday.

The fatal incident occurred following a confrontation between the victim and several other students, which spiraled into violence. Reports indicate that one of the students, with three to four accomplices, targeted the victim at the school gate, resulting in a deadly stab wound to his right thigh.

In response, police teams from Shakarpur police station, joined by the Anti-Narcotics Squad and Special Staff, were dispatched to the scene to track down those involved. To date, seven suspects have been detained as investigations continue to ascertain the details and motives behind the attack. Meanwhile, the victim's body has been secured for a post-mortem examination, and formal proceedings are underway at Shakarpur police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

