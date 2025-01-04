Left Menu

Delhi Waqf Board Appoints New CEO Amid Controversy

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the appointment of Azimul Haque as CEO of Delhi Waqf Board, criticizing the AAP government for its casual approach. The CEO post was vacant since November 2024, affecting salary payments to staff. Saxena emphasized following legal provisions for future appointments.

In a move stirring controversy, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has greenlit the appointment of IAS officer Azimul Haque as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Delhi Waqf Board, while taking a verbal swipe at the AAP government for its perceived negligence.

Since the CEO position has been vacant since November 28, 2024, Saxena noted that the government's foot-dragging has hampered the Board's operations, including the crucial aspect of disbursing salaries to imams and other key personnel.

Emphasizing the importance of adhering to legal protocols, Saxena instructed that the appointment must be ratified by the Board. He highlighted the necessity of legal compliance, criticizing the government's informal proposal and calling for adherence to the Delhi Waqf Act, 1995.

