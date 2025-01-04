Manoj Kumar Sahoo: New Private Secretary to Odisha CM
Manoj Kumar Sahoo, a seasoned IAS officer from the 2006 batch, is now appointed as the private secretary to the chief minister of Odisha. Previously serving as the special secretary, Sahoo's inter-cadre deputation to Odisha from the AGMUT cadre has been approved for three years by the Centre.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, senior bureaucrat Manoj Kumar Sahoo has been appointed as the private secretary to the Chief Minister of Odisha. This was confirmed through an official notification released on Saturday.
An IAS officer from the 2006 batch, Sahoo was earlier working as the special secretary to the Chief Minister, a position he took up last month. His vast experience in administration made him a suitable candidate for the role.
The Centre approved his inter-cadre deputation to Odisha for three years, effective from November 2024. Sahoo, associated with the AGMUT cadre, served as deputy election commissioner at the Election Commission in Delhi before his assignment in Odisha. He takes over from Arindam Dakua, bringing with him substantial expertise in governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pashmina Shawl Tax Hike Rumors Dispelled by Chief Minister
Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Pave Path for Collaborative Growth
Odisha Chief Minister Meets Prime Minister: Key Discussions on State Developments
Maharashtra Chief Minister Video Tampering Sparks Online Controversy
Assam's Chief Minister Drives Political Spotlight Through Hindutva & Controversial Policies