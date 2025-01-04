Manoj Kumar Sahoo: New Private Secretary to Odisha CM

In a recent development, senior bureaucrat Manoj Kumar Sahoo has been appointed as the private secretary to the Chief Minister of Odisha. This was confirmed through an official notification released on Saturday.

An IAS officer from the 2006 batch, Sahoo was earlier working as the special secretary to the Chief Minister, a position he took up last month. His vast experience in administration made him a suitable candidate for the role.

The Centre approved his inter-cadre deputation to Odisha for three years, effective from November 2024. Sahoo, associated with the AGMUT cadre, served as deputy election commissioner at the Election Commission in Delhi before his assignment in Odisha. He takes over from Arindam Dakua, bringing with him substantial expertise in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)