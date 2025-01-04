Left Menu

Tragedy in Jajpur: Double Murder Shocks Community

Two individuals were killed during a broad daylight robbery in Jajpur, Odisha. Sunil Kumar Ray, an employee at a jewellery store, and Nila Madhab Panda, a local villager, fell victim to the gunfire. The police managed to capture two suspects, while two others are on the run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Odisha's Jajpur district, two people were shot dead during a robbery on Saturday afternoon, as confirmed by police. The deceased, identified as Sunil Kumar Ray, a jewellery store employee, and Nila Madhab Panda, a resident of Soti village, were killed in the attack.

Ray was en route to a bank to deposit the store's cash when armed assailants targeted him. He was critically injured around 1.30 p.m. and later died at the district hospital. Witnesses reported seeing four unidentified men on motorcycles, who opened fire at Ray.

The sound of gunfire alerted nearby locals, prompting them to assist. However, the armed men shot at the crowd, resulting in Panda's immediate death. The police detained two of the attackers after a chase, while a manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

