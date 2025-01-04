Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Union Carbide Waste Disposal in Pithampur

The Madhya Pradesh government faces mounting pressure to scientifically dispose of Union Carbide waste, related to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, in Pithampur. Protests and legal delays continue as officials seek more time from the court, emphasizing public safety and compliance with legal directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government is grappling with escalating tensions over the proposed disposal of 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste in Pithampur, following the Bhopal gas tragedy. Amid protests, including an attempted self-immolation, the government intends to request more time from the High Court to ensure scientific disposal.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain reiterated the government's commitment to act only with public consent and in accordance with legal guidelines. The state's request for an extension comes after the court criticized the prolonged delay in waste management, nearly 40 years post-tragedy.

Prohibitory orders remain in effect under the Bharatiya Nagarik Surakhsa Sanhita (BNSS) as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assures the public of their safety and adherence to judicial directives. Discussions are ongoing, reflecting the complex intersection of environmental safety and legal compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

