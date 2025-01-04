Left Menu

Ceasefire Hopes Amid Gaza Strikes: A Humanitarian Crisis

In recent Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip, at least 70 people have been killed. Renewed efforts are being made to establish a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, amid escalating violence and hostage situations. Humanitarian impacts are mounting as diplomatic negotiations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 23:46 IST
In a fresh wave of Israeli military strikes, at least 70 individuals lost their lives in Gaza over the past day, according to Palestinian medical officials on Saturday. Efforts for a ceasefire have gained momentum as the 15-month conflict continues to take a severe toll on civilians.

One devastating airstrike destroyed the home of the Al-Ghoula family in Gaza City. This incident, which resulted in 17 fatalities, has left survivors and rescue workers scouring the debris for individuals trapped beneath the rubble. The airstrikes primarily targeted civilians, including women and children, according to sources on the ground.

The Israeli military has not commented on the specific incidents, but ongoing operations have targeted Hamas military structures. As diplomatic negotiations occur, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, with civilian casualties climbing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

