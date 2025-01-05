Left Menu

Deadly Bomb Blast Rocks Balochistan: Rising Insurgency Threat

A bomb blast by the separatist Balochistan Liberation Army on a passenger bus in Balochistan, Pakistan, resulted in four deaths and 32 injuries. The blast, targeting a high-ranking police officer, highlights ongoing insurgencies in the region. The chief minister condemned the attack as anti-human.

Updated: 05-01-2025 00:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Balochistan, Pakistan, was the scene of a tragic attack on Saturday when a bomb exploded on a passenger bus, leaving four dead and 32 injured. The blast, attributed to the Balochistan Liberation Army, took place near the New Bahman area of Turbat city.

A senior police official reported that bodies and injured individuals were taken to a hospital while investigations continue. The arrival of the police officer SSP Zohaib Mohsin, a potential target, with his family, adds to the urgency of the inquiry.

The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility, and local chief minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack. The region, marked by ongoing insurgency, sees frequent attacks by separatist groups aiming for independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

