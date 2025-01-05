Ukrainian Drone Strike Claims Russian Reporter

A Russian media outlet, Izvestia, reported on Saturday that Ukrainian forces carried out a drone strike, resulting in the death of their reporter near Donetsk, Ukraine. The correspondent, Alexander Martemyanov, was traveling in a civilian vehicle when the attack occurred.

The drone strike took place away from the conflict's frontlines, as the car journeyed along a key highway connecting Donetsk with Horlivka. Izvestia shared the news through its Telegram channel, underscoring the volatile situation in the region.

The Committee to Protect Journalists notes a troubling trend, with at least 15 journalists having lost their lives since Russia initiated its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The death of Martemyanov further highlights the risks faced by media personnel in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)