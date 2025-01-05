Left Menu

Diplomatic Challenges: Italian PM Meloni's High-Stakes US Visit

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni plans a trip to Florida to meet President-elect Trump, amid diplomatic tensions, after Italian journalist Cecilia Sala was arrested in Iran. This follows an Iranian businessman's detention in Italy on a U.S. warrant. Italy is urged to reject US 'hostage policy'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 05-01-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 02:12 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
  Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is planning a high-stakes visit to Florida to meet President-elect Donald Trump, according to reports from Italian media. This diplomatic mission comes as Meloni faces mounting pressure following the arrest of Italian reporter Cecilia Sala in Iran on December 19, who was on a regular journalistic visa.

Sala's detention follows the arrest of Iranian businessman Mohammad Abedini at Milan's Malpensa airport on charges from a U.S. warrant, alleging his role in supplying drone parts used in a deadly attack in Jordan. While Iran denies any involvement, Washington claims the drones were part of the 2023 assault that killed three U.S. service members.

Trump's spokesperson, Steven Cheung, emphasized the ongoing global diplomatic outreach, stating it's expected for world leaders to engage with Trump following his historic election victory. Italy remains tight-lipped on reports of Meloni's planned visit, while Iran has escalated diplomatic pressure, summoning Italy's ambassador over Abedini's detention. Sala reportedly endures harsh prison conditions, underlining the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

