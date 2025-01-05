Fake Officer Settle: Haryana Man Arrested in Goa

A Haryana resident has been detained by police for allegedly impersonating a senior officer from the Goa government, allowing him to exploit amenities worth Rs 2 lakh at a resort, including food and beverages. This incident came to light on Sunday, according to an official.

The occurrence took place at a resort in the Mandrem area, where the accused, identified as Mirnank Singh, claimed to be a high-ranking government official. He requested the resort management to offer him a luxury room, an official noted.

Throughout his stay from January 2 to 4, Singh accrued a bill amounting to Rs 2.09 lakh, covering food, beverages, and other facilities. The situation unfolded when the resort management detected discrepancies and reported the matter to the police. Consequently, Singh was arrested on Saturday under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for impersonation, added the official.

