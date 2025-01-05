Fake Officer Settle: Haryana Man Arrested in Goa
A Haryana resident named Mirnank Singh was arrested for impersonating a senior Goa government official. He acquired services worth Rs 2 lakh at a Mandrem resort by claiming the rank. The resort management grew suspicious and informed the police, who arrested him under impersonation charges.
- Country:
- India
A Haryana resident has been detained by police for allegedly impersonating a senior officer from the Goa government, allowing him to exploit amenities worth Rs 2 lakh at a resort, including food and beverages. This incident came to light on Sunday, according to an official.
The occurrence took place at a resort in the Mandrem area, where the accused, identified as Mirnank Singh, claimed to be a high-ranking government official. He requested the resort management to offer him a luxury room, an official noted.
Throughout his stay from January 2 to 4, Singh accrued a bill amounting to Rs 2.09 lakh, covering food, beverages, and other facilities. The situation unfolded when the resort management detected discrepancies and reported the matter to the police. Consequently, Singh was arrested on Saturday under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for impersonation, added the official.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Goa
- impersonation
- arrest
- Mandrem
- police
- resort
- Mirnank Singh
- luxury
- scam
ALSO READ
Death toll from stampedes at 2 Christmas charity events in Nigeria rises to 32, reports AP citing police.
Assam Police's Ongoing Battle Against Child Marriage: A Social Revolution
Delhi Police Busts Illegal Betting Syndicate on Big Bash League
Tragedy at Police Training Institute
Major Breakthrough: Police Neutralize Suspected Khalistani Terrorists in Pilibhit Encounter