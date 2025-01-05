M23 Rebels Seize Strategic Town Amidst Renewed Congo Conflict

The Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have captured Masisi, a strategic town near Goma, the provincial capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local politicians reported on Sunday. This thrust into Congolese territory highlights the escalating conflict that began in 2022, with M23's advances further destabilizing the region.

Congo, supported by the United Nations, accuses neighboring Rwanda of backing M23 with troops and weaponry. Though Kigali claims its actions are defensive in nature, the flare-up of violence has led to the rebel group seizing control of Masisi, a significant local administrative hub 80 kilometers from Goma. Alexis Bahunga, a provincial parliament member, confirmed these developments, stating that governmental measures to restore control are anticipated.

Jean-Pierre Ayobangira Safari, another parliamentary deputy, relayed that Masisi is currently in rebel hands, while an army spokesperson declined immediate comment. Efforts to secure peace were further dashed as a high-level meeting between the Congolese and Rwandan presidents was postponed. Meanwhile, residents and international organizations in Masisi find themselves paralyzed, awaiting the feared counteroffensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)