Simultaneous Polls: A Reform for Economic Growth
Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the importance of simultaneous polls to prevent economic losses from frequent elections and to support continuous development. The initiative, known as One Nation One Election, is widely supported by citizens and aims to integrate efforts of various government levels to boost infrastructure and job creation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 21:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the urgent need for simultaneous polls, asserting that they would prevent economic disruptions caused by frequent elections and foster continuous development.
Speaking on Sunday, Goyal noted that this initiative, also known as One Nation One Election, enjoys widespread support from the Indian populace.
He described the collaborative vision of a 'triple-engine' government approach, combining the Centre, state, and local efforts to enhance infrastructure, skilling, and job creation to transform India into a developed nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand's Green Leap: Dhami's Infrastructure Push
Manohar Lal Reviews Lakshadweep Power Sector, Calls for RE Focus and Infrastructure Modernization
SAHRC Calls for Constructive Dialogue and Protection of Public Infrastructure
India Signs $500M Loan with ADB to Advance Green Infrastructure Development
Rome Unveils Grand Infrastructure for 2025 Catholic Jubilee