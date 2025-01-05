Left Menu

Simultaneous Polls: A Reform for Economic Growth

Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the importance of simultaneous polls to prevent economic losses from frequent elections and to support continuous development. The initiative, known as One Nation One Election, is widely supported by citizens and aims to integrate efforts of various government levels to boost infrastructure and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the urgent need for simultaneous polls, asserting that they would prevent economic disruptions caused by frequent elections and foster continuous development.

Speaking on Sunday, Goyal noted that this initiative, also known as One Nation One Election, enjoys widespread support from the Indian populace.

He described the collaborative vision of a 'triple-engine' government approach, combining the Centre, state, and local efforts to enhance infrastructure, skilling, and job creation to transform India into a developed nation.

