Bhopal Toxic Waste Disposal Sparks Protests and Legal Drama

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is set to hear a crucial case regarding the disposal of Union Carbide waste in Dhar district. Protests, including self-immolation attempts, have arisen due to fears of environmental harm. Authorities have faced criticism for their prolonged inaction following the 1984 Bhopal disaster.

Updated: 05-01-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 23:48 IST
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court's upcoming hearing on the disposal of Union Carbide waste is attracting significant attention. Scheduled for Monday, the session aims to address the contentious move to transfer 337 tons of waste from Bhopal to Pithampur, triggering widespread protests.

Public opposition has been intense, with two individuals attempting self-immolation in protest against the planned disposal, citing potential environmental and health dangers. Critics argue that authorities have shown prolonged inaction, recalling the infamous 1984 gas leak disaster.

Officials, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, have responded by promising transparency and public involvement in the disposal process. Legal and environmental advocates continue to call for thorough toxicity testing and stakeholder consultations before proceeding with the incineration plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

