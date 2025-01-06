Tragedy in Aya Nagar: Carpenter's Mysterious Death

A tragic discovery unfolded in south Delhi's Aya Nagar area as a 26-year-old carpenter was found dead on Monday morning, police reported. The deceased, identified as Krishna, hailing from Madhubani, Bihar, had moved to Delhi just two months ago to work with acquaintances.

Authorities received a PCR call at the Fatehpur Beri police station around 9 am, prompting them to reach the scene where Krishna's lifeless body was found bearing severe head injuries. A nearby brick is suspected to have been used in the crime, according to officers.

Krishna's co-workers divulged that he left their shared accommodation on Sunday, promising to return soon, but never did. Investigators are exploring various motives, including personal grudges or workplace disputes. Krishna's family has been notified, and his body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)