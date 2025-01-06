Tensions Flare: Mob Clashes with Police in Rajkot

In a tense confrontation, a mob in Rajkot, Gujarat, hurled stones at a local police station, demanding public parade of six murder detainees. This illegal protest escalated, forcing police to take action.

Superintendent of Police (Rajkot Rural) Himkar Singh reported the detainment of 52 individuals involved. The confrontation resulted in minor injuries to three policemen, highlighting the situation's severity.

Officers resorted to using tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd and restore order. An FIR is being registered as investigations continue, reflecting the ongoing unrest and high community tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)