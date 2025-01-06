Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Mob Clashes with Police in Rajkot

In Rajkot, Gujarat, a mob clashed with police, demanding that six murder suspects be paraded publicly. The incident led to stone-pelting, mildly injured officers, and the use of baton charge and tear gas by police. Fifty-two people were detained amid efforts to restore order.

Rajkot | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:45 IST
  • India

In a tense confrontation, a mob in Rajkot, Gujarat, hurled stones at a local police station, demanding public parade of six murder detainees. This illegal protest escalated, forcing police to take action.

Superintendent of Police (Rajkot Rural) Himkar Singh reported the detainment of 52 individuals involved. The confrontation resulted in minor injuries to three policemen, highlighting the situation's severity.

Officers resorted to using tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd and restore order. An FIR is being registered as investigations continue, reflecting the ongoing unrest and high community tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

