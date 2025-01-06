Left Menu

Diplomatic Push: UN's Yemen Mediator Aims to Ease Tensions

Hans Grundberg, the UN's Yemen mediator, visited Yemen to deescalate tensions amid ongoing regional conflicts. His focus is on fostering dialogue, ensuring the release of detainees, and advancing peace efforts. This visit highlights the escalating involvement of the Iran-aligned Houthis in regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:54 IST
Diplomatic Push: UN's Yemen Mediator Aims to Ease Tensions

The United Nations' Yemen mediator, Hans Grundberg, arrived in the Yemeni capital on Monday, marking his first visit in nearly two years, a spokesperson confirmed. This visit comes on the heels of intensified Israeli and U.S. strikes targeting Houthi strongholds over the past fortnight, which were a response to the Iran-backed militants launching missiles and drones towards Israel.

Since gaining control in 2014, the Iran-aligned Houthis have held sway in most parts of Yemen, including Sanaa. Amidst their increasing involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts, Grundberg's mission is to create a conducive environment for conflict resolution and lay the groundwork for peace processes through upcoming national and regional meetings, according to spokesperson Ismini Palla.

Swedish diplomat Grundberg's agenda also includes advocating for the release of detained UN staff, diplomats, and NGO workers. His previous visit to Sanaa was in May 2023. In December, during discussions with the UN Security Council, Grundberg expressed concerns over the limited avenues for mediation following a series of retaliatory airstrikes by various forces, including Israel, the U.S., and Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025