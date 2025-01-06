Diplomatic Push: UN's Yemen Mediator Aims to Ease Tensions
Hans Grundberg, the UN's Yemen mediator, visited Yemen to deescalate tensions amid ongoing regional conflicts. His focus is on fostering dialogue, ensuring the release of detainees, and advancing peace efforts. This visit highlights the escalating involvement of the Iran-aligned Houthis in regional conflicts.
The United Nations' Yemen mediator, Hans Grundberg, arrived in the Yemeni capital on Monday, marking his first visit in nearly two years, a spokesperson confirmed. This visit comes on the heels of intensified Israeli and U.S. strikes targeting Houthi strongholds over the past fortnight, which were a response to the Iran-backed militants launching missiles and drones towards Israel.
Since gaining control in 2014, the Iran-aligned Houthis have held sway in most parts of Yemen, including Sanaa. Amidst their increasing involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts, Grundberg's mission is to create a conducive environment for conflict resolution and lay the groundwork for peace processes through upcoming national and regional meetings, according to spokesperson Ismini Palla.
Swedish diplomat Grundberg's agenda also includes advocating for the release of detained UN staff, diplomats, and NGO workers. His previous visit to Sanaa was in May 2023. In December, during discussions with the UN Security Council, Grundberg expressed concerns over the limited avenues for mediation following a series of retaliatory airstrikes by various forces, including Israel, the U.S., and Britain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
