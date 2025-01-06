CRPF Thwarts Major Tragedy by Defusing IED in Chhattisgarh

In a critical prelude to deadly violence, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) successfully detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 20-22 kilograms in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday. The recovery came seven hours before Naxals detonated an even larger IED on a security vehicle, tragically killing eight police personnel and a civilian driver.

A senior CRPF officer highlighted the potential disaster averted, noting the devastation caused by the Naxal-triggered explosion later that day, which claimed nine lives in the district. The hidden IED, encased in a blue plastic drum, was found by a 196th battalion patrol party during an anti-Maoist operation in the Usoor police station area at approximately 7:30 am.

The troops utilized a JCB machine to excavate the device from an unmetalled road, stated officials. This defused IED weighed roughly 20-22 kgs and was deactivated by the force's bomb disposal squad, allowing the restoration of traffic flow. The deadly attack later involved a 60-70 kg IED planted along a known security personnel route, exploding around 2:15 pm near Ambeli village.

(With inputs from agencies.)