Farmers' Fight: Jagjit Singh Dallewal's Indefinite Hunger Strike

After 42 days on an indefinite hunger strike, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health has worsened, with doctors reporting fluctuating blood pressure.

Despite pleas from a Supreme Court-appointed panel, Dallewal continues, amid urgings for medical aid from the Punjab government and other farmer leaders.

His protest, over demands such as legal guarantees for minimum support prices, underscores the ongoing farmer agitation, while authorities weigh intervention options.

(With inputs from agencies.)