North Korea's Hypersonic Leap: Kim Jong Un's Missile Milestone

North Korea's commitment to military advancement was on display as leader Kim Jong Un successfully supervised the test of a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile. State media KCNA reported this development on Tuesday.

The missile covered a distance of approximately 1,500 km at an astounding 12 times the speed of sound. It achieved a maximum altitude of nearly 100 km before accurately striking a target off the country's east coast. This marks a significant leap in North Korea's missile capabilities.

Equipped with a cutting-edge engine composed of new carbon fiber composite materials, the missile is designed to penetrate dense defense barriers, delivering a formidable military strike. North Korea's advancements in missile technology continue to be a key focus in regional and global military discussions.

