North Korea's Hypersonic Leap: Kim Jong Un's Missile Milestone
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a successful test of a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile. The missile, using carbon fiber composites, flew 1,500 km at 12 times the speed of sound, reaching 100 km in altitude before hitting its target, demonstrating advanced penetration capabilities.
North Korea's commitment to military advancement was on display as leader Kim Jong Un successfully supervised the test of a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile. State media KCNA reported this development on Tuesday.
The missile covered a distance of approximately 1,500 km at an astounding 12 times the speed of sound. It achieved a maximum altitude of nearly 100 km before accurately striking a target off the country's east coast. This marks a significant leap in North Korea's missile capabilities.
Equipped with a cutting-edge engine composed of new carbon fiber composite materials, the missile is designed to penetrate dense defense barriers, delivering a formidable military strike. North Korea's advancements in missile technology continue to be a key focus in regional and global military discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- hypersonic
- ballistic
- missile
- Kim Jong Un
- North Korea
- test
- carbon fibre
- composite
- KCNA
- military
ALSO READ
Rising Star Sam Konstas Prepares for Boxing Day Test Debut
Sam Konstas: Australia's Young Hope Against India in Boxing Day Test
Pitch Condition Challenges Team India Ahead of Crucial Boxing Day Test
MCG Curator Promises Thrilling Contest in Boxing Day Test
Seam-Friendly Showdown at MCG: Boxing Day Test Insights