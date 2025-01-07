Kerala's Forest Act Controversy: Anvar Takes a Stand

Independent MLA P V Anvar has voiced strong opposition to the amendments proposed by the Kerala government to the state's Forest Act, calling them 'dangerous' and 'anti-people.'

At a press conference, Anvar pledged support to the Congress-led UDF in their opposition to the bill, emphasizing its impact on tribal and hilly area residents. His commentary comes on the heels of his release from Thavanur Central Jail, stemming from charges of vandalizing the District Forest Office.

Anvar referred to the amendments as a threat, suggesting they seek to vastly expand forest officials' powers and displace people from mountainous regions. He urged the opposition to unite against the legislation, asserting his commitment to the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)