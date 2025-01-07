Left Menu

ED Raids Uncover Fraud in Bengaluru Civic Body

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at several locations of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) amid a money laundering investigation. These searches unveiled alleged irregularities in the civic body's operations. Documents and electronic gadgets were seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, highlighting mismanagement in civic projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched raids on multiple locations associated with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), targeting alleged financial misconduct within the civic body serving Greater Bengaluru.

According to sources, the ED secured a substantial cache of documents and electronic devices during the operations.

The raids, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), focused on uncovering irregularities in the execution of civic projects, including borewell construction and RO plant installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

