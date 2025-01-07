ED Raids Uncover Fraud in Bengaluru Civic Body

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched raids on multiple locations associated with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), targeting alleged financial misconduct within the civic body serving Greater Bengaluru.

According to sources, the ED secured a substantial cache of documents and electronic devices during the operations.

The raids, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), focused on uncovering irregularities in the execution of civic projects, including borewell construction and RO plant installations.

