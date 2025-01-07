ED Raids Uncover Fraud in Bengaluru Civic Body
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at several locations of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) amid a money laundering investigation. These searches unveiled alleged irregularities in the civic body's operations. Documents and electronic gadgets were seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, highlighting mismanagement in civic projects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:29 IST
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched raids on multiple locations associated with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), targeting alleged financial misconduct within the civic body serving Greater Bengaluru.
According to sources, the ED secured a substantial cache of documents and electronic devices during the operations.
The raids, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), focused on uncovering irregularities in the execution of civic projects, including borewell construction and RO plant installations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Shares Data on Baltic Sea Cable Investigation
Gold Seizure and Alleged Money Laundering Scandal in Madhya Pradesh
Fatal Nelamangala Truck Accident: A Complex Investigation Unfolds
Diplomatic Tensions: China's Involvement in Baltic Sea Cable Investigation
Ethics Panel Concludes Investigation Into Gaetz's Misconduct