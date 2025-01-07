Tragedy in Kadapa: Alcohol Dispute Leads to Family Double Murder

In a chilling incident in Kadapa district, a 50-year-old man reportedly massacred his wife and underage daughter following a feud concerning financial matters linked to alcohol.

The event transpired at approximately 3 am in Teluru Tummalapalli village. Gangadhar Reddy, intoxicated at the time, is accused of killing his wife, Srilakshmi (40), and their 14-year-old daughter, a student in eighth grade.

Local police indicated that a dispute over money escalated, which tragically ended in the double homicide. Reddy, currently in police custody, will be subject to interrogation, and legal proceedings are underway with a murder case filed under BNS section 103.

(With inputs from agencies.)