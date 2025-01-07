Tragedy in Kadapa: Alcohol Dispute Leads to Family Double Murder
A 50-year-old man, Gangadhar Reddy, allegedly killed his wife and minor daughter in Kadapa district over a financial dispute related to alcohol. The incident occurred at Teluru Tummalapalli village, where Reddy, intoxicated, confronted his wife, Srilakshmi. A quarrel ensued, culminating in the tragic double murder.
In a chilling incident in Kadapa district, a 50-year-old man reportedly massacred his wife and underage daughter following a feud concerning financial matters linked to alcohol.
The event transpired at approximately 3 am in Teluru Tummalapalli village. Gangadhar Reddy, intoxicated at the time, is accused of killing his wife, Srilakshmi (40), and their 14-year-old daughter, a student in eighth grade.
Local police indicated that a dispute over money escalated, which tragically ended in the double homicide. Reddy, currently in police custody, will be subject to interrogation, and legal proceedings are underway with a murder case filed under BNS section 103.
(With inputs from agencies.)
