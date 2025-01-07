Left Menu

BJP Leader Archana Patil Chakurkar Highlights Latur Traffic Woes

BJP leader Archana Patil Chakurkar addressed traffic chaos in Maharashtra's Latur city by submitting a memorandum to the local police. She highlighted issues like faulty signals and unorganized parking, urging better management around coaching centers, which would benefit residents and streamline emergency services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:05 IST
BJP Leader Archana Patil Chakurkar Highlights Latur Traffic Woes
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, BJP leader Archana Patil Chakurkar filed a memorandum with the police concerning pervasive traffic issues in key areas of Maharashtra's Latur city, notably around coaching centers.

Addressed to Nanded range inspector general of police Shahaji Umap, the memorandum indicated that traffic conditions are deteriorating in areas such as Basweshwar Chowk, Shivaji Chowk, Rajiv Gandhi Chowk, and Babalgaon Naka due to heavy student movement.

She reported that non-functional traffic signals, disorganized parking, and insufficient focus from traffic authorities have exacerbated the situation, advocating for immediate remedial action to improve traffic flow.

This intervention would provide relief to residents, students, and essential services like ambulances operating in the area. Additionally, Chakurkar requested a separate police post in private coaching zones, citing safety concerns as Latur's reputation as an educational hub expands, attracting students state-wide and prompting disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025