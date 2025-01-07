BJP Leader Archana Patil Chakurkar Highlights Latur Traffic Woes
BJP leader Archana Patil Chakurkar addressed traffic chaos in Maharashtra's Latur city by submitting a memorandum to the local police. She highlighted issues like faulty signals and unorganized parking, urging better management around coaching centers, which would benefit residents and streamline emergency services.
On Tuesday, BJP leader Archana Patil Chakurkar filed a memorandum with the police concerning pervasive traffic issues in key areas of Maharashtra's Latur city, notably around coaching centers.
Addressed to Nanded range inspector general of police Shahaji Umap, the memorandum indicated that traffic conditions are deteriorating in areas such as Basweshwar Chowk, Shivaji Chowk, Rajiv Gandhi Chowk, and Babalgaon Naka due to heavy student movement.
She reported that non-functional traffic signals, disorganized parking, and insufficient focus from traffic authorities have exacerbated the situation, advocating for immediate remedial action to improve traffic flow.
This intervention would provide relief to residents, students, and essential services like ambulances operating in the area. Additionally, Chakurkar requested a separate police post in private coaching zones, citing safety concerns as Latur's reputation as an educational hub expands, attracting students state-wide and prompting disturbances.
