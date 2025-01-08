Gangster-Turned-Politician Arun Gawli Granted 28-Day Furlough

Left Menu

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has granted a 28-day furlough to Arun Gawli, a former gangster-turned-politician serving life imprisonment for the 2007 murder of a Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator. The court allowed his release despite concerns about possible law and order issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has granted a 28-day furlough to Arun Gawli, the notorious gangster-turned-politician currently serving a life sentence for the 2007 murder of a Shiv Sena corporator in Mumbai.

The decision came after Justices Nitin Sambre and Vrushali Joshi reviewed his petition for release on furlough. Gawli's lawyer, Mir Nagman Ali, explained that his previous application was rejected by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons, citing potential law and order concerns.

The court considered Gawli's history of furlough releases and determined a 28-day furlough was justified, noting that earlier releases had not resulted in disturbances. The furlough was granted with specific conditions, and Gawli will be temporarily released from Nagpur central jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

