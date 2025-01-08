Inside the Network: Juvenile Mobile Theft Racket Busted in Delhi

The Delhi Police have dismantled a sophisticated mobile theft ring. The operation, reportedly masterminded by an individual in Jharkhand, involved recruiting juveniles to steal expensive mobile phones from bustling markets in the capital.

Authorities revealed that these minors, enticed by promises of Rs 3,000 per theft, traveled ticketless to Delhi. Under the guidance of a handler known as Shiva, they executed thefts before discreetly returning the stolen devices, minimizing their traceability.

The racket was exposed after a 13-year-old boy was apprehended for snatching an iPhone in Kamla Nagar. The ensuing investigation led officers to gather crucial evidence linking the minor to the crime, sparking a manhunt for Shiva and further inquiries into the network's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)