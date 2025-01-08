Electoral Roll Controversy: Allegations in New Delhi Constituency

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has made a formal request to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar concerning alleged voter list manipulations in the New Delhi constituency. This area is of particular interest as it's where AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is contesting in the assembly elections.

This latest appeal marks Atishi's second communication with the Election Commission within just three days. On January 5, she sought a similar meeting, emphasizing the significance and urgency of addressing these reported voting irregularities.

In her recent letter, Atishi stressed the importance of convening a meeting immediately with the CEC due to the proximity of the elections. With the Delhi Assembly elections only 27 days away, she insists this issue requires urgent attention to preserve election fairness, placing trust in the Election Commission's role in this matter. Additionally, she cited a 'voters scam,' highlighting that the electoral roll saw a 10% increase in new voters and a 5.5% reduction in deletions recently. The upcoming city vote happens on February 5, with results due three days later.

(With inputs from agencies.)