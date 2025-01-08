Electoral Roll Controversy: Allegations in New Delhi Constituency
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has reached out to the Chief Election Commissioner over alleged electoral roll manipulation in the New Delhi constituency, expressing concerns as the upcoming assembly polls approach. She claims significant discrepancies in the voter list, emphasizing the need for immediate intervention to ensure election integrity.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has made a formal request to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar concerning alleged voter list manipulations in the New Delhi constituency. This area is of particular interest as it's where AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is contesting in the assembly elections.
This latest appeal marks Atishi's second communication with the Election Commission within just three days. On January 5, she sought a similar meeting, emphasizing the significance and urgency of addressing these reported voting irregularities.
In her recent letter, Atishi stressed the importance of convening a meeting immediately with the CEC due to the proximity of the elections. With the Delhi Assembly elections only 27 days away, she insists this issue requires urgent attention to preserve election fairness, placing trust in the Election Commission's role in this matter. Additionally, she cited a 'voters scam,' highlighting that the electoral roll saw a 10% increase in new voters and a 5.5% reduction in deletions recently. The upcoming city vote happens on February 5, with results due three days later.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rule-based process followed with transparency in Maharashtra electoral roll preparation: EC to Congress.
Controversy Erupts Over Allegations Against Arvind Kejriwal
I will not let scheme of free bus rides for women stop till I am alive: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
"Election Commission, ED, CBI, Police become helpless": Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP
'AAP lied about voters' names being deleted from electoral roll,' claims BJP