Outrage in Simdega: Child Safety Under Threat

A shocking incident occurred in Simdega district, Jharkhand, where an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her intoxicated 20-year-old cousin. The attack, which took place in a closed Anganwadi center, was thwarted by two passersby. The accused is in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Simdega | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming case has surfaced from Simdega district in Jharkhand, where an eight-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted by her cousin. This incident, confirmed by the local police, has shaken the community.

The accused, a 20-year-old man, was allegedly inebriated at the time of the crime, which occurred on Monday night. Under false pretenses, he lured the girl to a deserted Anganwadi center, where the alleged assault took place.

Despite his attempts to further harm the victim, two passing individuals intervened and apprehended the perpetrator. The girl recounted the ordeal to her parents, leading to police action. Police have now detained the suspect, and investigations continue in this tragic and disturbing case.

