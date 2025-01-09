Left Menu

Justice Demanded: Alleged Failures in Maharashtra's Governance

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve criticized the Maharashtra government for failing to arrest a key suspect in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Despite assurance from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, one accused remains at large. Danve also highlighted public demand for NCP minister Dhananjay Munde's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 11:22 IST
Justice Demanded: Alleged Failures in Maharashtra's Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government's handling of the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case is under scrutiny as a key suspect remains at large. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve criticized the government, urging them to first arrest the absconding accused before claiming that all culprits will be punished.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also the Home Minister, has faced backlash for not capturing the suspect despite the incident occurring a month ago. In a related development, an associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde was arrested in an extortion case tied to the murder. Public demand for Munde's resignation has grown, yet the government remains defensive.

In a separate incident, the family of Somnath Suryavanshi, who died in judicial custody, rejected aid from the CM Relief Fund, seeking justice instead. This has further fueled criticism against the state, with Danve referencing the quote, 'justice delayed is justice denied', in his critique of the government's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025