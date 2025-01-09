Justice Demanded: Alleged Failures in Maharashtra's Governance

The Maharashtra government's handling of the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case is under scrutiny as a key suspect remains at large. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve criticized the government, urging them to first arrest the absconding accused before claiming that all culprits will be punished.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also the Home Minister, has faced backlash for not capturing the suspect despite the incident occurring a month ago. In a related development, an associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde was arrested in an extortion case tied to the murder. Public demand for Munde's resignation has grown, yet the government remains defensive.

In a separate incident, the family of Somnath Suryavanshi, who died in judicial custody, rejected aid from the CM Relief Fund, seeking justice instead. This has further fueled criticism against the state, with Danve referencing the quote, 'justice delayed is justice denied', in his critique of the government's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)