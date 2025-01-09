Diplomatic Tensions Surround Auschwitz Commemoration

Diplomatic tensions have arisen as Poland's President, Andrzej Duda, urges the government to permit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attendance at the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation without risking arrest under an ICC warrant. This development comes after the ICC's accusations against Netanyahu related to the Gaza conflict.

Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant face ICC arrest warrants, which Israel criticizes, asserting self-defense in response to a Hamas attack. President Duda's call highlights the significance of Auschwitz's commemoration, urging unhindered Israeli participation due to the event's nature.

Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski mentioned that Netanyahu's attendance shouldn't be a concern, as he isn't coming to Europe. Relations between Duda and Poland's government remain tense, adding complexity to ensuring Netanyahu's presence at the Auschwitz event.

